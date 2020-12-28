9 injured in Poonch mishap

Srinagar: At least nine passengers were injured after the cab they were traveling in met an accident near Sundri area of Saujiyan Mandi tehsil of Poonch district of Jammu on Monday.

An official said that the cab skidded off the road and fell into a gorge covered with snow adding all the nine occupants suffered minor injuries in the mishap.

He said that the passenger cab was on its way to Kandi from Saujiyan when the driver lost control over the vehicle near Sundri Nallah due to slippery conditions.

The official said that the injured were shifted to PHC Saujiyan for treatment. (KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print