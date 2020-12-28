2 more Covid deaths, 260 new cases in J&K

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported two Covid-19 related deaths on Sunday, one from Jammu and one from Kashmir division.

According to officials, the deceased persons belonged to Srinagar and Jammu districts.

A total of 1,869 Covid-19 patients have died in Jammu and Kashmir so far. Of these deaths, 1,178 have been in Kashmir division and 691 in Jammu division.

The total number of infected persons detected in J&K reached 1,20,137 with 260 fresh cases reported on Sunday evening.

Among the new cases, 119 were reported from Kashmir and 149 from Jammu division.

As per officials, Srinagar reported single-day cases at 69, Baramulla 12, Budgam 15, Ganderbal and Kulgam reported zero , Bandipora 7, Anantnag 3, Pulwama 4, Kupwara 4, Shopian 5.

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single-day cases at 93, followed by Udhampur 4, Poonch zero, Doda 5, Samba 7 , Ramban 2, Kishtwar 3 , and Kathua 18 and Rajouri 8.

Officials said that 264 infected patients recovered and were discharged from hospital during the past 24 hours, including 104 from Kashmir and 95 from Jammu division. With this, the total number of recovered patients has reached 114,986 which include 67,786 from Kashmir and 47,200 from Jammu division.

The officials added that J&K currently has 3,282 active cases, of which 1,615 are from Kashmir and 1,667 are from Jammu.

Srinagar district with 446 deaths has the highest fatalities so far, followed by Baramulla (171), Budgam (107), Pulwama (88), Kupwara(90) Anantnag (83) Kulgam (53), Bandipora (60), Shopian (37), and Ganderbal (43).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 353 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (54), Doda (62), Kathua (48), Samba (38), Udhampur (57), Poonch (23), Ramban (21), Kishtwar (21) and the lowest in Reasi (14).

