Kashmiri pandit found dead in Baramulla

Baramulla: A Kashmiri migrant pandit was found dead under mysterious circumstances near Pandit Migrant Colony in Weervan locality of north Kashmir’s Baramulla on Sunday morning.

An official said that the body was spotted by passersby, who immediately informed the police .

He said that the police reached the spot and recovered the body of Kashmiri Pandit identified as Ajay Kapoor son of Krishan Lal Kapoor, a resident of Nagrota area of Jammu.

According to the official, Ajay was presently living in the migrant pandit colony in Baramulla.

The official said that police have take cognisance of the matter and have started further investigation. (KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print