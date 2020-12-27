Following precautionary measures obligatory: MMU

Asks people to seek repentance from Allah

Srinagar: The Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) Jammu & Kashmir while asking people not to let their guard down on Covid-19 expressed its concern that people are not adhering to the precautionary measures as laid down by health experts.

The MMU, an amalgam of religious parties, said that unless the pandemic is brought under control hopefully by the introduction of the vaccine, following precautionary measures is obligatory.

The new strains of the virus infecting people in some countries is found to be more powerful and transmits at a faster speed, it added.

“Keeping in view such a situation, people should be all the more cautious and strictly maintain social distancing, use masks and sanitisers and follow all preventive measures in religious as well as public places,” said the MMU.

It said that Islam values human life above all and ensuring the safety of each human being especially under such circumstances is part of Islamic teachings. “The need of the hour is to take complete precautions and turn to Almighty Allah to seek repentance of sins and end this lethal outbreak,” the MMU said.

The constituent organisations of the MMU comprises Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid, Dar-ul-Uloom Raheemiya, Muslim Personal Law Board, Jamiat Ahle Hadeth, Jama’at-e-Islami, Anjuman Sharia’n Shian, Karwaan-e-Islami, Itihaad-ul-Muslimeen, Anjuman Himayat-ul-Islam, Jamiat Hamdania, Anjuman Ulema-e-Ahnaaf, Dar-ul-Uloom Qasmia, Dar-ul-Uloom Bilaliya, Anjuman Nusrat-ul-Islam, Anjuman Mazhar-ul-Haq, Jamiat-ul-Aima Wal Ulema, Anjuman Aima Wa Mashaa’ikh Kashmir, Dar-ul-Uloom Naqshbandiya, Dar-ul-Uloom Rasheediya, Ahl-e-Bayt Foundation, Madrasa Kanz-ul-Uloom, Perwaan-e-Wilayat, Auqaf Islamiya Khurram Sarhama, Anjuman Tanzeem-ul-Makaatib, Muhammadi Trust, Anjuman Ulema Wa Aima Kashmir and Karwaan-e-Khattam-e-Nabuwat International.

