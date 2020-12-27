DDC kick starts SPL at Kulgam

KULGAM: District Development Commissioner (DDC) Kulgam, Showkat Aijaz Bhat Saturday kick started Sports Premier League at Sports Stadium here.
The tournament is being organized by J&K Sports Council in collaboration with the District Association in four sports disciplines including Volleyball, Hockey, Kabadi and Football.
Meanwhile, 22 teams from different areas of the district will be participating in these games and the winning teams of the tournament shall participate in state level competition. During the inaugural ceremony of the event ADDC and other officers from the sports department were present.
