Amshipora fake encounter: Police produce challan against army captain, 2 civilians

Shopian: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by police to probe the Amshipora fake encounter on Saturday produced a challan against an army captain and two civilians as being involved in the crime.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Wajahat Hussian (KPS) who is heading the SIT said that the challan comprises 300 pages and was produced before Principal and Sessions Judge Shopian.

He identified the trio as Capitan Bupinder of 62 RR, Tabish Ahmad, a resident of Shopian, and Bilal Ahmad, a resident of Pulwama.

“Further details will be shared in a manner so as not to prejudice the proceedings under army law,” he said.

DySP Wajahat had himself visited Rajouri to take DNA samples of the families of the three men slain in the Amshipora encounter.

On Thursday, the army had said that the process of summary of evidence had been completed with regard to the July 18 Amshipora encounter in which three labourers were killed and that the authorities concerned along with legal advisors were examining the same for further proceedings.

On July 18 this year, three labourers from Rajouri were killed in a fake encounter at Amshipora, Shopian. Their pictures went viral on social media after which three families claimed that the slain were their kin who had travelled to Shopian to work as labourers.

The police conducted the DNA profiling of the slain and their samples matched with those of the three Rajouri families on September 25.

The army later admitted that its men had exceeded the powers vested under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) and had contravened the dos and don’ts of the chief of army staff (COAS) as approved by the Supreme Court. The army had also ordered a court of inquiry into the encounter.

The slain trio was identified as Abrar Ahmed, 25, Imtiyaz Ahmed, 20, and Mohammed Ibrar, 16. On October 3, after about 70 days, the bodies of the three labourers were exhumed and handed over to the families who had reached Kashmir from Rajouri through the Mughal road. The bodies were later buried at their native places in Rajouri district. n KNO

