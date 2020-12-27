260 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, two more deaths

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday reported 260 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the tally of cases to 1,20,137.
As per the government’s media bulletin, two more COVID-19 patients have died taking the death toll to 1869.
The fresh cases reported today comprise 119 in Kashmir while as Jammu division reported 141 new cases.
Of the total tally, 1,14,986 patients have already recovered so far as per the bulletin.
