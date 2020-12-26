Shopian gunfight: ‘Two militants killed, search on’

Shopian: Two militants have been killed in the gunfight with government forces that raged in Kanigam village of Imamsahib belt in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday.

A senior police officer said that two unidentified militants were killed on Saturday in fresh exchange of fire while as the search operation is on in the area.

He added that hiding militants were repeatedly asked to surrender, however, they turned down the offer and fired upon the forces.

Sources said that slain militants are locals and were affiliated with Al-Badr militant organization.(KNO)

