Lowest yet daily Covid casualties in J&K

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir saw lowest yet Covid casualties as only one person died of the coronavirus on Friday.

According to officials, the deceased person was from Baramulla district.

A total of 1,861 Covid-19 patients have died in Jammu and Kashmir so far. Of these deaths, 1,175 have been in Kashmir division and 686 in Jammu division.

The total number of infected persons detected in J&K has reached 1,19,268 with 274 fresh cases reported on Friday evening.

Among the new cases, 140 were reported from Kashmir and 144 from Jammu division.

As per officials, Srinagar reported single-day cases at 65, Baramulla 9, Budgam 32, Ganderbal 3, Bandipora 1, Anantnag 2, Pulwama 18, Kupwara 9, Shopian zero were as Kulgam reported 1.

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single-day cases at 96, followed by Udhampur 8, Poonch 1, Doda 11, Samba 5, Ramban 2, Kishtwar zero , and Kathua 12 and Rajouri 7.

Officials said that 409 infected patients recovered and were discharged from hospital during the past 24 hours, including 189 from Kashmir and 220 from Jammu division. With this, the total number of recovered patients has reached 114,353 which include 67,451 from Kashmir and 46,902 from Jammu division.

The officials added that J&K currently has 3,414 active cases, of which 1,711 are from Kashmir and 1,703 are from Jammu.

Srinagar district with 444 deaths has the highest fatalities so far, followed by Baramulla (171), Budgam (107), Pulwama (88), Kupwara(90) Anantnag (83) Kulgam (53), Bandipora (58), Shopian (37), and Ganderbal (43).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 350 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (54), Doda (61), Kathua (48), Samba (38), Udhampur (57), Poonch (22), Ramban (21), Kishtwar (21) and the lowest in Reasi (14).

