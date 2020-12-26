KU V-C flags off ‘Fit India Cyclothon’

Srinagar: Vice-Chancellor of University of Kashmir Prof Talat Ahmad on Saturday flagged off ‘Fit India Cyclothon’ to encourage young students to actively take part in sports activities for a healthy living.

The cyclothon was organised by the varsity’s Directorate of Physical Education and Sports (DoPES) as part of the Fit India Movement launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make physical fitness a way of life of people across the country.

Prof Talat said it was important for academic institutions to take the lead in promoting the Fit India Movement which encourages people of all age groups to take good care of their body and health.

“Physical and sports activities have to be an integral part of our life. Fit India Movement has been launched to help people to do away with sedentary lifestyles in this technology-driven world where many people don’t focus on their physical health,” he said.

KU Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir said the University is committed to promote sports activities alongside promotion of academics and research.

Dr Mir said an international-level athletic track is being constructed on the university campus to give a huge fillip to physical and sports activities in the J&K UT.

“Hopefully, in the coming summer, we should be able to see a lot of sports activities taking place here, with participation from universities, colleges and schools,” he said.

Dr Mir later distributed medals among the first four Cyclothon winners. These, in the winning order, included Ifra Hamid (Women’s College Nawakadal), Suraiya Mehraj (Physical Education College Ganderbal), Aneesa Anjum (GDC Pulwama), Rabia (Women’s College Baramulla), Mansoor A Gojri (Department of Botany, KU), Suhail Nazir Shah (Islamia College Srinagar), Junaid Yousuf Reshi (GDC Tangmarg), Uzair Salam (GDC Baramulla).

Coordinator DoPES Dr Nisar Ahmad Khan underscored aims and objectives of the Fit India Movement, even as he vowed to provide best possible sports facilities to students on the campus.

Dr Nadeem A Dar, Nodal Officer, Fit India Movement, conducted proceedings of the event.

