249 new COVID-19 cases in J&K; six more deaths

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday reported 249 new COVID-19 cases taking the overall tally to 1,19,877.
Out of the total cases, 1,14,722 have recovered so far. A total of 1,867 patients have died leaving a total of 3,288 active cases as on date, the government’s media bulletin reads.
Of the cases reported today, 123 were reported in Kashmir while Jammu division reported 126 infections.

