Training on enhancing skills, competencies of doctors in management of trauma patients concludes

Srinagar: The program was attended by doctors working in the peripheral hospitals of the Kashmir division besides doctors working with the CRPF and Medical Colleges also attended the training.
The training covered Basic Life Support (BLS) and Management of Trauma.
The concluding ceremony was presided over by Dr Samir Mattoo, Director Health Services Kashmir (DSHK), who welcomed and interacted with the participants. He stressed the importance of upgrading the skills of health workforce for improved outcomes.
He instructed the Principal RIHFW to organise more such programmes so that this vital aspect of health delivery system is enhanced.
Srinagar: The program was attended by doctors working in the peripheral hospitals of the Kashmir division besides doctors working with the CRPF and Medical Colleges also attended the training.