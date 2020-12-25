Tourism Deptt. organizes Christmas Celebrations at Srinagar, Gulmarg

Govt to throw open new potential areas for tourism activities : Baseer Khan

SRINAGAR: The Directorate of Tourism, Kashmir, Thursday organised Christmas Eve Celebrations here at SKICC and at St Mary’s Church, Gulmarg in which the members of Christian Community, representatives of Travel trade, and tourists participated in large numbers.

In this connection, the premises of the SKICC was decorated with Merry Christmas themed buntings, flags, balloons and various kinds of banners giving a festive look on the occasion.

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan who was chief guest on the occasion inaugurated the function. Secretary Tourism and Culture, Sarmad Hafeez, Director Tourism Kashmir, Nissar Ahmad Wani, Director SKICC, Bakhshi Javed Humayun, besides other officers of the Tourism department were also present on the occasion.

The members of Christian community participated in the special prayers, carols and various cultural programmes. The devotees prayed for communal harmony, love and compassion for humanity.

Speaking on the occasion, Advisor extended his greetings and wishes to the people and prayed for peace, progress and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir. He said people of J&K are known for the brotherhood and value communal harmony which is evident from the large participation of the locals and the travel trade members in the celebrations of these festivals.

Advisor said the Tourism Department has lined up many activities for promotion of tourism sector and to attract a good number of travellers to J&K. He said apart from Christmas celebrations, the department has made all the preparations for mega event on New Year, winter carnival and Khelo India games which will be held at various resorts including ski resort of Gulmarg.

Advisor further announced that government is throwing open many other potential areas for tourism activities and also upgrading the infrastructure to ensure memorable stay for the travellers.

He lauded the efforts of the Tourism department and SKICC for organizing such function and hoped that large number of tourists will enjoy white Christmas celebrations at Gulmarg. He urged upon tourism players to take maximum benefit from such platforms provided by government and appealed them and all stakeholders to contribute their best for revival and promotion of tourism industry across J&K.

While stressing on importance of highlighting the measures undertaken by Tourism Department for reviving and boosting tourism related activities in J&K, Advisor said media fraternity particularly national media has pivotal role in portraying real picture of Kashmir which has abundant attractiveness and is ideal all four season tourist destination for peace and beauty lovers.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Tourism Sarmad Hafeez also extended his Christmas greetings to the community.

Sarmad Hafeez said besides the festivals and other tourism promotional events, the department is also organising free skiing courses for youngsters mostly drawn from government schools.

