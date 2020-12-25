Seven deaths, 291 new cases in J&K

Srinagar: Seven Covid-19 related deaths were reported on Thursday, three in Kashmir and four in Jammu division. According to officials, one each deceased persons were from Srinagar, Budgam, Anantnag , Samba district and three from Jammu district.

A total of 1,860 Covid-19 patients have died in Jammu and Kashmir so far. Of these deaths, 1,174 have been in Kashmir division and 686 in Jammu division.

The total number of infected persons detected in J&K has reached 1,19,344 with 291 fresh cases reported on Thursday evening.

Among the new cases, 147 were reported from Kashmir and 144 from Jammu division.

As per officials, Srinagar reported single-day cases at 66, Baramulla 7, Budgam 22, Ganderbal 4, Bandipora 3, Anantnag 3, Pulwama 18, Kupwara 12, Shopian 8 and Kulgam reported 4.

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single-day cases at 94, followed by Udhampur 9, Poonch 1, Doda 3, Samba 8, Ramban 6, Kishtwar 3, and Kathua 8 and Rajouri 8.

Officials said that 299 infected patients recovered and were discharged from hospital during the past 24 hours, including 139 from Kashmir and 160 from Jammu division. With this, the total number of recovered patients has reached 113,944 which include 67,262 from Kashmir and 46,682 from Jammu division.

The officials added that J&K currently has 3,540 active cases, of which 1,761 are from Kashmir and 1,779 are from Jammu.

Srinagar district with 444 deaths has the highest fatalities so far, followed by Baramulla (170), Budgam (107), Pulwama (88), Kupwara(90) Anantnag (83) Kulgam (53), Bandipora (58), Shopian (37), and Ganderbal (43).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 350 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (54), Doda (61), Kathua (48), Samba (38), Udhampur (57), Poonch (22), Ramban (21), Kishtwar (21) and the lowest in Reasi (14).

