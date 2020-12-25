Quality, timely supply of pesticides reviewed at Sgr

SRINAGAR: A meeting with the pesticide dealers of JK held here today to review the quality and supply of pesticides.
Project Coordinator Mushroom impressed upon the officers to put every effort in place to safeguard farmers interest at all levels of administration. He also stressed upon the enforcement officers to monitor the availability and quality of inputs in Kashmir Division.
Participating representatives of various Insecticide/Pesticide manufacturing companies raised some issues being faced by them in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. They assured the meeting that they will provide all support to the department in regulating the pesticide trade in the UT and also assured that they will supply quality pesticides to the farming community. Project Coordinator and other officers assured them that their genuine demands will be put forth for redressal.