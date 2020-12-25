President greets citizens on Christmas eve, hopes festival will nurture peace across world

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday greeted citizens on the eve of Christmas and expressed hope that this festival would nurture peace throughout the world and help maintain harmony in mankind. Christmas is an occasion to celebrate with joy and fervour the birth of Jesus Christ, he said. “I hope that this festival would nurture peace throughout the world and help maintain harmony in mankind. Let us re-imbibe Jesus Christ’s teachings of love, compassion and humanity on this holy festival and commit ourselves to the welfare of our nation and society,” Kovind said. He said the festival fills people’s lives with peace, goodwill and compassion. —PTI
