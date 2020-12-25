Owner of house where 2 militants were killed in Baramulla gunfight missing since 2 days, says family

Srinagar: Owner of the house in which two militants- a top JeM commander and a local young ace footballer- were killed in a gunfight with government forces is missing, his family said on Friday.

They said that the owner, Mehraj-ud-Din Qazi son of Ghulam Nabi Qazi of Wanigam Baramulla, has been missing for the last two days.

Syed Aijaz Ahmad Bukhari, brother-in-law of the the missing man said they have been searching for him everywhere but to no avail adding they are now filing a missing report with the police.

He said that Qazi is a 40-year-old businessman who deals with fruits and has two children besides wife.

At the time filing this report, the family was on way to the police station to file the missing report. (GNS)

