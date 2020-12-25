DLSA holds programmes at Shopian, Kulgam
SHOPIAN: District Legal Services Authority Shopian in collaboration with Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution Department Shopian organized a programme on National Consumer Rights Day at ADR Centre District Court Complex Shopian under the patronage of Chairman District Legal Services Authority Shopian. The entire programme was presided over by the Secretary District Legal Services Authority Shopian.
The resource persons highlighted the provisions of Consumer Protection Act and the rights of the consumers. Secretary District Legal Services Authority Shopian Mr. Feroz Ahmad Khan also spoke on the occasion and expressed his views on the safeguarding and protection of consumer rights as mentioned in the Consumer Protection Act. General public was made aware of their rights and remedies available to them under the Consumer Protection Law besides sensitizing them about the free legal services being provided to the consumers by District Legal Services Authority Shopian.
On the eve of ‘National Consumer Day’, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Kulgam today organized an awareness programme to sensitise people about consumer rights here at District Court Complex.
The awareness programme was held under the guidance and supervision of Chairman DLSA Kulgam, Mohammad Ashraf Malik.
On the occasion, Secretary DLSA Kulgam, Mehreen Mushtaq and Lawyer, Advocate Adil Hamid highlighted the rights available to the consumer under the relevant law.