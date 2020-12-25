Grenade attack in Sopore, SSB personnel injured

Srinagar: A Sashastra Seema Bal trooper was injured after militants hurled a grenade in Watergam area of north Kashmir’s Sopore on Thursday evening.
Official sources said that suspected militants lobbed a grenade towards SSB in Watergam and one soldier received minor injuries. He was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Meanwhile joint security forces launched a cordon and search operation to nab the attackers. GNS

