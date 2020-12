Connect on Linked in

Srinagar: An Sashastra Seema Bal trooper was injured after militants hurled a grenadebon the forces in Watergam area of north Kashmir’s Sopore on Thursday evening.

Official sources said that the SSB personnel recieved minor injuries and was shifted to nearby hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile joint security forces launch a cordon and search operation to nab the attackers.(GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print