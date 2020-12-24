Missing elderly man found dead in Ganderbal village

Ganderbal:The body of a 50-year -old man was found dead in his native village on Thursday morning, four days after he went missing from his home in Kangan area in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

Official sources said that the family of the septuagenarian had been searching for him for the last four days and their search culminated in recovering his body from his native village near their residence in Chattergul Balla Kangan.

The deceased has been identified as 50-year-old Manga Khari son of Abdullah Khari a resident of Chattergul Balla Kangan.

