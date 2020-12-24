J&K govt anounces winter vacation for degree colleges

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday announced winter vacation for degree colleges in the region.
As per an order issued by Commissioner Secretary J&K Higher Education Department, Talat Parvez Rohella, winter vacation for government colleges in summer zone Jammu shall commence on December 26 till January 4.
For those in Kashmir division and winter zone Jammu, this year’s winter vacation shall commence from December 28 till February 14, it added.

