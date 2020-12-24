Grenade hurled at CRPF bunker in Ganderal, 4 troops injured

Ganderbal: At least four CRPF soldiers were injured on Wednesday in a grenade attack by suspected militants in Ganderbal district.
Police officials said that the suspected militants lobbed a grenade towards a CRPF bunker of 115 Battalion at Tawheed Chowk Ganderbal.
They said four CRPF men were injured in the grenade explosion and were shifted to SKIMS Soura for treatment.
They were identified as ASI Nitbal Singh, Ct Anand Mal, Manoj Sipahi and HC RN Manojan.
SSP Ganderbal Khalil Ahmad Poswal said that the grenade was lobbed from the side of a public park in the area and that three CRPF personnel had suffered minor injuries.
He added that the area has been cordoned off and an investigation started by police into the incident.