4 Al Badr associates held along with arms and ammunition in south Kashmir’s Awantipora: Police

Srinagar: Police on Thrusday claimed to have busted a module of Al- Badr by arresting its four militants associates in south Kashmir’s Awantipora district.

In a statement, the police said that based upon the specific information about the presence of militants of outfit Al- Bader in village Dadsara and Larmoh Awantipora, Awantipora Police with the assistance of 42RR and 130 BN CRPF launched search operation in village Dadsara and village Larmoh during intervening night of 23-24.

During search operation four persons were found in “highly suspicious circumstances” and during on spot questioning they admitted to have concealed the Arms and Ammunition under the heap of grass, police said. During search of the area, Arms, Ammunition and Explosive were recovered, it added.

The statement further said that 01 Rifle AK 56, 01 Magazine of AK-56, 28 rounds of AK-56 and a Hand Grenade was recovered.

All the four Al- Bader militant associates were arrested and identified as Yawar Aziz Dar son of Abdul Aziz Dar resident of Larmoh, Sajad Ahmad Parray son of Abdul Rehman Parray resident of Larmoh, Abid Majeed Sheikh son of Abdul Majeed Sheikh resident of Dadsara and Showkat Ahmad Dar son of Gulzar Ahmad Dar resident of Dadsara.

Case FIR No. 195/2020 under relevant sections of law stands registered at Police Station Awantipora.

The investigation of the said case is going on, more arrests and recovery is expected in the said case, reads the statement.(GNS)

