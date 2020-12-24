291 new COVID-19 cases in J&K; seven more deaths

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday reported 291 new COVID-19 cases taking the overall tally to 1,19,344.
Out of the total cases, 1,13,944 have recovered so far. A total of 1,860 patients have died leaving a total of 3,540 active cases as on date, the government’s media bulletin reads.
Of the cases reported today, 147 were reported in Kashmir while Jammu division reported 144 infections.

