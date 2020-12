Srinagar: A second militant has been killed in the gunfight with government forces in Wanigam Payeen area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, police said this evening.

The gunfight broke out early this morning as per police.

Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted that a second militant has been killed in the gunfight adding the identity of both the slain militants is yet to be ascertained.

Searches are going on at the gunfight site as per police.

