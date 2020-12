Srinagar: A Special Police Officer (SPO) has gone missing in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, officials said on Wednesday.

A top police officer while confirming the incident said that the SPO, Zakir Hussain Malik (Belt no.967A) son of Mohammad Skinder Malik of Ahgar Yarpora Kulgam, is missing along with AK-47 rifle from Tuesday (December 22).

“We are trying to bring him back,” the officer said. (GNS)

