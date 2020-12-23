Six Covid fatalities in J&K

Srinagar: Six Covid-19 related deaths were reported on Tuesday, one in Kashmir and five in Jammu division. According to officials, one of the deceased persons was from Pulwama, two from Jammu and one each from Doda, Samba, Reasi districts.

A total of 1,850 Covid-19 patients have died in Jammu and Kashmir so far. Of these deaths, 1,169 have been in Kashmir division and 681 in Jammu division.

The total number of infected persons detected in J&K has reached 1,18,803 with 308 fresh cases reported on Tuesday evening.

Among the new cases, 134 were reported from Kashmir and 174 from Jammu division.

As per officials, Srinagar reported single-day cases at 65, Baramulla 14 , Budgam 21, Ganderbal 4, Bandipora 7, Anantnag 4, Pulwama 12, Kupwara 2, were as Shopian 1 and Kulgam reported 4.

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single-day cases at 99, followed by Udhampur 14, Poonch 2, Doda 6, Samba 14, Ramban zero Kishtwar reported 6, and Kathua 7, Rajouri 10.

Officials said that 281 infected patients recovered and were discharged from hospital during the past 24 hours, including 170 from Kashmir and 111 from Jammu division. With this, the total number of recovered patients has reached 113,307 which include 66,924 from Kashmir and 46,383 from Jammu division.

The officials added that J&K currently has 3,646 active cases, of which 1,842 are from Kashmir and 1,804 are from Jammu.

Srinagar district with 443 deaths has the highest fatalities so far, followed by Baramulla (170), Budgam (106), Pulwama (89), Kupwara(88) Anantnag (82) Kulgam (53), Bandipora (58), Shopian (37), and Ganderbal (43).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 346 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (54), Doda (61), Kathua (48), Samba (37), Udhampur (57), Poonch (22), Ramban (21), Kishtwar (21) and the lowest in Reasi (14).

