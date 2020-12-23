DDC Poll results: NC wins eight of 14 seats in Budgam; PDF and independents bag 2 seats each

Budgam Dec 23: National Conference has won eight of the fourteen seats in the maiden J&K DDC polls in central Kashmir’s Budgam district, officials said.

Hakeem Yaseen’s PDF and independents have won two DDC seats each while as one seat each has gone into the account of the PDP and the JKPM.

The NC candidates were declared winners on six of the fourteen DDC seats till late Tuesday night while it was leading on two more seats which it has won as well as per the official results declared this morning.

The party’s candidates, Insha Showkat, Riyaz Ahmad Rather, Bashir Ahmad Dar, Sayika Akhter, Nazir Ahmad Jahara, Mrs Afrooza, Abdul Ahad Dar and Bashir Ahmad Bhat won from Chadoora, Narbal, Pakherpora, Parnewa, Surasyar, Nagam, Budgam and Khansahib constituencies respectively, official figures said.

As per figures, the eight winning candidates of the NC obtained majority votes of 6273, 2166, 2294, 9703, 5894 and 4408, 9373 and 6778 in order.

Apart from NC, Hakeem Mohammad Yaseen’s PDF and independent candidates won two DDC seats each in the district.

PDF’s Khursheed Ahmad Sheikh and Rozia Bano won Rathsun and Sukhnag constituencies getting majority votes of 3330 and 3910 respectively. Independents- Nazir Ahmad Khan and Nisar Ahmad Sheikh- bagged the constituencies of Beerwah and Khan getting majority votes of 4806 and 1945 respectively.

JKPM’s Saima Jan won B K Pora DDC seat by obtaining 2335 majority votes, PDP’s Fayaz Ahmad Malik won Soibugh seat by getting 2894 votes, official figured said.

