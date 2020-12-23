Active cases in valley now below 2k as recovery rate rises

Anantnag: While the world is bracing for another mutant strain of the dreaded novel coronavirus, in Kashmir the number of active Covid-19 cases has dropped below 2k. This is a number that comes to about 2.7 percent of the total cases reported in Kashmir so far, a considerable decline from the 3.92 percent only twenty days ago on December 2.

“On December 20, the active cases in all ten districts of Kashmir valley stood at 2,044, but now they are down to 1,879,” an official privy to the data said, adding that these active cases constituted 2.7 percent of the total 69,801 cases recorded thus far in Kashmir.

This fall in numbers is concomitant with a rise in the recovery rate. On December 2, this newspaper had reported that the overall recovery rate of Covid-19 patients in Kashmir had reached 94 percent. This has increased by 1.6 percent in the past twenty days.

“At present we have 66,754 people recovered out of 69,801, which is great news as well,” the official said.

The even better news, he said, is the decline in the death rate, “which has gone down by 0.7 percent (in the past 20 days).”

If a district-wise comparison is made, it is not the worst-affected Srinagar district but south Kashmir’s Pulwama and Shopian districts which have the highest percentage of active cases – at 3.5 percent.

“While the south Kashmir districts have been doing well in terms of witnessing fewer fresh cases of the virus, the slow recovery might be a worrying trend, and needs to be looked into at the earliest,” the official said.

Srinagar has only 667 active cases out of the total 24,752 reported here, which is 2.6 percent. “After a long battle, Srinagar district seems to be on the path of recovery, even though the death rate in the district is a notch higher than the average in the valley, at 1.7 percent,” the official said.

Good news also comes from Bandipora district in north Kashmir, which seems to be doing well on every front.

Bandipora has the lowest active case percentage (at 2.0), the highest recovery rate (at 96.7 percent) and the lowest death rate (at 1.2 percent).

“The time, however, is not for complacency but stringent measures to further curb the virus in coming days,” the official said.

