2 LeT militants surrender during Kulgam gunfight

Families brought to convince; both militants were involved in killing of PDP leader’s PSO in Natipora, says IGP

Anantnag: Two local militants of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) laid down their arms after a brief gunfight with government forces here in Kulgam district of south Kashmir on Tuesday.

The militants have been identified as Amir Ahmad Mir, a resident of Hatipora in Kulgam and Yawar Wagay, a resident of Reban village in Shopian district.

The two of them had joined LeT recently and were trapped today in a residential house in Tungdano village of Kulgam district.

A senior police officer from the district told Kashmir Reader that a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was launched in the village following inputs regarding presence of militants.

“The militants fired initially and the fire was retaliated. But later on their families were brought to the spot and the duo was convinced to lay down their arms after hectic efforts,” the police officer said.

He said that arms and ammunition were recovered from their posession, while a hideout in the house was also destroyed.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir Range, Vijay Kumar while giving out details of the operation said that the militants were involved in a recent shootout at the Natipora residence of a PDP leader, wherein a PSO of the politician was killed.

“It was due to the efforts of the security forces as well as the families that the duo was convinced to lay down their arms. I congratulate both the security forces and the families of the youth,” he said.

Kumar added that all misguided youth who want to leave violence and join mainstream will be welcomed into the fold.

Kumar told reporters that 12 militants had surrendered this year due to the efforts of security forces.

