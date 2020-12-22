UK virus strain: London returnee’s sample to go to NIV for genomic analysis

Chennai: A passenger who arrived here from

London via Delhi has tested positive for coronavirus and

genomes from his sample would be analysed to see if it matched

with the new strain of the pathogen detected in the United

Kingdom, a senior official said here on Tuesday.

The passenger, who tested positive has been admitted to

the state-run King’s Institute of Preventive Medicine and

Research here, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said.

His sample would be sent for genomic analysis to National

Institute of Virology, Pune for confirmation, he told

reporters. “It has to be seen if it matches with that of the

strain seen in the UK.”

Also, over 1,000 passengers who arrived from the UK in

the past about 10 days were being monitored for symptoms.

All international passengers, on arrival, were being

tested for coronavirus and they have been advised home or

institutional quarantine for 14 days as per guidelines, he

said.

The Greater Chennai Corporation authorities in

coordination with public health department were monitoring the

health status of returnees by following measures already in

place, he said.

Six passengers, who travelled on Air India’s London-

Delhi flight, that arrived on Monday have tested positive for

COVID-19.

Five passengers were found positive at Delhi airport

and another person, who boarded a connecting flight to Chennai

from the national capital tested positive here.

After a new variant of the coronavirus, said to be more

virulent surfaced in the United Kingdom, a majority of the

country was brought under a ‘strictest’ lockdown with all

non-essential businesses being shut.

