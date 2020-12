Srinagar: In the ongoing counting for District Development Council (DDC) polls, the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) is leading on 10 seats.

The counting for 280 DDC constituencies will be held today across Jammu and Kashmir.

PAGD at present is leading on 10 seats while BJP is leading on nine seats.

As per reports, Congress is leading on two seats while Apni Party is leading on three seats and others on eight seats. (KNO)

