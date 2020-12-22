DDC poll results: PC’s Parmeet Kour wins Rafiabad seat, Sajad Lone congratulates

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference candidate, Parmeet Kour has won DDC election from Rafiabad seat, PC chief, Sajad Lone announced this evening.
Lone took to Twitter to make the announcement and congratulated Kour for the feat.
“Parmeet Kour of @jkpc wins Rafiabad DDC seat. My profound congratulations to Miss Parmeet Kour and to the secular traditions of our region, ” Lone wrote on the microblogging site.
