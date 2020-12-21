Panch elections record 67% turnout: SEC

JAMMU: Sixty-seven percent and 47.56 percent voter turnout was recorded in the final phase of Panch and Sarpanch by-polls respectively in Jammu and Kashmir, said State Election Commissioner, K K Sharma.

While giving out the details, SEC informed that by-polls for Panch vacant seats were held in 285 seats in the eighth phase. Out of a total of 53817 electors, 36378 voted and 596 candidates were in fray.

The SEC while giving out the overall percentage said that Jammu division recorded 84.07 per cent and Kashmir division recorded 65.92 per cent voter turnout during the final phase of Panch by-elections.

Similarly, he said 47.56 per cent voting was registered on vacant 84 Sarpanch constituencies in which 60135 voted to choose their representatives.

Sharma added that 78.10 per cent polling was registered in Jammu division whereas 42.27 per cent polling was recorded in Kashmir division in Sarpanch by-polls.

The SEC said that in Jammu division in Sarpanch by-polls, Jammu district recorded the highest voter turnout of 85.83 per cent followed by Poonch with 82.35 percent and Kathua with 81.57 percent.

Similarly in Kashmir division, Kupwara district topped with 81.55 per cent followed by Bandipora with 63.92 per cent and Baramulla with 58.07 per cent.

While giving information about the highest voter turnout in both the divisions, the SEC said that in Panch by-polls, Kupwara recorded the highest voter turnout with 75.57 per cent in Kashmir division followed by Bandipora 75.42 % and Baramulla with 66.64 per cent.

Similarly, Reasi topped the polling percentage with 90.73 per cent followed by Samba with 88.71 percent and Ramban with 87.22 percent, he added.

While giving an overview of the polling process, SEC said that the polling was peaceful and smooth across the region at all polling stations.

