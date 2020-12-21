Four Covid deaths, 257 fresh cases

Srinagar: Four Covid-19 deaths were reported on Sunday, one in Kashmir and three in Jammu division. According to officials, two of the deceased persons were from Jammu and Srinagar districts and two from Udhampur district.

A total of 1,841 Covid-19 patients have died in Jammu and Kashmir so far. Of these deaths, 1,166 have been in Kashmir division and 675 in Jammu division.

The total number of infected persons detected in J&K has reached 1,18,263 with 257 fresh cases reported on Sunday evening.

Among the new cases, 113 were reported from Kashmir and 144 from Jammu division.

As per officials, Srinagar reported single-day cases at 36, Baramulla 22 , Budgam 10, Ganderbal 15, Bandipora 8, Anantnag 1, Pulwama 3, Kupwara 7, were as Shopian 11 and Kulgam reported zero.

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single-day cases at 98, followed by Udhampur 7, Poonch 1, Doda 2, Samba 8, Ramban 1, Kathua 13, Rajouri 11 and Kishtwar 3.

Officials said that 475 infected patients recovered and were discharged from hospital during the past 24 hours, including 229 from Kashmir and 246 from Jammu division. With this, the total number of recovered patients has reached 112,568 which include 66,488 from Kashmir and 46,080 from Jammu division.

The officials added that J&K currently has 3,854 active cases, of which 2,044 are from Kashmir and 1,810 are from Jammu.

Srinagar district with 442 deaths has the highest fatalities so far, followed by Baramulla (170), Budgam (106), Pulwama (88), Kupwara(88) Anantnag (82) Kulgam (53), Bandipora (58), Shopian (37), and Ganderbal (42).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 343 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (54), Doda (60), Kathua (48), Samba (36), Udhampur (57), Poonch (22), Ramban (21), Kishtwar (21) and the lowest in Reasi (13).

