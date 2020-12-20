Protection of land, jobs would be incorporated as valuable inputs in Ladakh Vision 2050: LG

Leh: Stressing that the Vision 2050’ should reflect the reality of Ladakh, Lt Governor R K Mathur has said the concerns of the people of the union territory such as protection of culture, land, environment and jobs would be incorporated as valuable inputs in the document.

The Lt Governor was speaking at the second planning board meeting convened here to discuss Ladakh Vision 2050’, an official release said on Saturday.

The Vision 2050 should reflect the reality of Ladakh, and strike a balance for the welfare of people. It should be Ladakh-specific and in harmony with its unique culture and identity, he said.

Mathur said the concerns of the people of Ladakh such as protection of culture, land, environment and jobs would be incorporated as valuable inputs in the vision.

He said Ladakh Vision 2050 is a broader plan to stay updated with the changing times and requirements of the people of the region.

The Lt Governor said the vision would help UT Ladakh take the best approach to get feasible solutions in all the sectors.

Vision 2050 is subject to review depending on vision and action plans of individual departments, availability of budget, administrative strength, and ability of the departments to implement it on the ground, he said.

Mathur said one of the major objectives of Vision 2050 is to achieve the goals set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make Ladakh a carbon-neutral region in the country.

This, he said, would enable Ladakh to contribute to help in reducing carbon emission in the country, while achieving economic prosperity. PTI

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print