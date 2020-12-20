ED attaches Farooq Abdullah’s properties for fraud, money laundering, grabbing state land

Gupkar Road residence also attached, as well as Bhatindi and Tangmarg houses, commercial buildings at Residency Road

Srinagar: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday attached the properties of National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah worth Rs 12 crore in connection with the J&K Cricket Association scam.

In a statement issued here, the ED said that in connection with “laundering of funds” of Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) Enforcement Directorate has attached, under PMLA, properties of Dr Farooq Abdullah valued around Rs 11.86 crores.

“The attached properties include three residential houses, one at Gupkar Road, Srinagar; one at Tehsil Katipora, Tanmarg, and one at Bhatindi, Village Sunjwan, (Jammu); commercial buildings at posh Residency Road area of Srinagar. Besides lands at four different places in J&K have also been attached,” the ED statement.

“During investigations it is disclosed that out of the aforesaid attached properties the residence & land of Dr Farooq Abdullah at Gupkar Road and commercial buildings at Residency Road, at prime upmarket locations, are basically State lands obtained on lease. It was also disclosed that the attached house at Bhatindi, Village Sunjwan, (Jammu) had been constructed by Farooq Abdullah on State land and Forest land, where he has also grabbed State land and Forest land”.

The ED statement added that between 2005 – 2006 to December 2011, JKCA received funding totalling to Rs 109.78 crore from BCCI. “Between years 2006 and January 2012, when Dr Farooq Abdullah was the President of JKCA, he misused his position and clout by illegal appointments of office bearers at JKCA to whom he gave financial powers for the purpose of laundering of JKCA Funds. Investigation clearly brings out that Dr Farooq Abdullah was instrumental as well as beneficiary of the laundered funds of JKCA,” the statement said, adding that “despite existing regular bank account of JKCA, six new bank accounts were opened for parking of JKCA Funds and siphoning of the same. One dormant bank account in the name of Kashmir Wing of JKCA was also made operational for the same purpose.”

The ED statement said that during investigations so far it has surfaced that JKCA funds to the tune of more than Rs 45 crores have been siphoned, which includes heavy cash withdrawals of around Rs 25 crores, with no corresponding justification.

“Investigations disclose that for the purpose of generation of proceeds of crime, JKCA funds were layered by way of complex interbank transfers in all the bank accounts of JKCA and also by transfer to several personal bank accounts, followed by siphoning of the funds,” the ED statement said further.

Reacting to the news, Dr Farooq said, “This an attempt to make me bow, but I won’t. Let them (ED) do their job, and I will do mine.”

His son Omar Abdullah in a series of tweets said that he was not surprised that media was tipped off before official notice.

“Properties attached are largely ancestral dating from the 1970s with the most recent one built before 2003. “My father has seen the media reports regarding attachment of his properties in the ongoing investigation in to the JKCA matter. Not surprisingly the media was tipped off regarding the seizure before he had received any official notice or documentation,” Omar said in another tweet. Going on, Omar further tweeted: “The properties attached are largely ancestral dating from the 1970s with the most recent one built before 2003. There can be no justification for the seizures because they fail the very basic test of having been acquired as the proceeds of the “crime” being investigated, he tweeted.” Omar also tweeted that, “Dr Abdullah is in touch with his lawyers & will fight all these baseless charges in the one place that matters – a court of law, where everyone is presumed to be innocent & is entitled to a fair trial unlike in the court of the media or the court of BJP managed social media.” KNO

