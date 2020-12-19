Woman dies, driver injured in road accident on bypass near Pampore

Pampore: A woman hailing from Jammu was killed while driver of vehicle was seriously injured, when a vehicle they were travelling in met with accident near Kandizal bridge Pampore on the new bypass area of Kakapora on Friday morning.
A police officer told Kashmir Reader that the mishap took place when the Innova vehicle bearing Registration number JK02AF/8071 was on the way to Jammu from Srinagar near Kandizal area of Kakapora. The driver lost control over the vehicle and it rolled down.
One lady identified as Madu Bala, wife of late Satesh Kumar, resident of Bakshi Nagar, Jammu died on spot while the driver of the vehicle seriously injured. He was identified as S R Dobey, son of Omprakash, resident of Reasi and was later shifted to Sub district hospital Pampore for treatment.
The body of the deceased was handed over to her family members after medical formalities.
Police Kakapora registered a case in this regard.
