Power shutdown schedule

SRINAGAR: According to the Power Controller, Kashmir Province, in order to shift panther conductor from Habbak-Lal Bazar and Habbak- Hazratbal line with subsequent laying and stringing of the same, 33kv lines of Habbak-Hazratbal and Habbak Lalbazar shall observe shutdown on 19 December, 2020 from 10am to 3pm.
The Power supply to receiving stations Habbak, Hazratbal, Lalbazar and Bagwanpora shall remain affected.
Similarly, in order to carry out stabilization of 33kv Kangan -Kangan line shall observe shutdown on 19 December, 2020 from 11am to 2pm.
The power supply to receiving station Kangan and the areas fed from the said Receiving Stations shall remain affected.