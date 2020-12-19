Police solves ATM theft case, arrests accused, recover cash

Pampore: Police in Srinagar solved an ATM theft case by arresting one accused person involved in the commission of crime and also recovered stolen cash on his disclosure.

Police Station Parimpora in the last week of November received a written complaint from Branch Manager J&K Bank Khumani Chowk Bemina Srinagar stated that a cash amount of Rs 9,06,400/- is missing from ATM Machine Khumani Chowk Bemina Srinagar. Accordingly, a case FIR No. 258/2020 under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Parimpora and investigation was set into motion.

During the course of investigation, Police minutely examined the scene of crime and it was found that ATM machine was locked as usual without any mark of damage/violence to it. During preliminary investigation, it surfaced that cash of the ATM Machine has been stolen by using the code of the machine, which raised the doubt that the theft has been carried out by the person having knowledge of the affairs of the bank code and other procedure related to opening and closing of ATM machine.

During investigation all the persons having acquaintance with the ATM machine have been questioned and finally one person working as bank security guard in the said bank confessed the commission of crime. He has been identified as Javaid Ahmad Malla son of Ghulam Hassan Malla resident of Khumani Chowk Bemina Srinagar. On his disclosure stolen cash of Rs 8,90,600/- has been recovered. The accused person has been arrested and shifted to PS Parimpora where he remains in custody.

