Nearly 41 percent votes cast till 1 pm in 8th phase of J&K DDC polls

Srinagar: The eighth and last phase of maiden DDC election in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded a turnout of 40.91 percent till 1 pm this afternoon, State Election Commissioner, K K Sharma said.
Kashmir division recorded 26.90 percent turnout while as in Jammu division, 56.40 percent votes were cast till 1 pm, official data shared by Sharma on Twitter, read.
A total of 6,31,058 electors comprising 3,27,470 male electors and 3,03,588 female counterparts are registered for voting in the eighth and last phase of DDC election today.
These are spread across 28 constituencies- 13 in Kashmir division and 15 in Jammu.
