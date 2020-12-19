Maiden J&K DDC polls a success; ‘satisfactory’ turnout shows people’s interest in democracy: SEC Sharma

Kupwara: State Election Commissioner (SEC) KK Sharma Saturday said that the maiden DDC election, the last phase of which was held today, was a “major success” saying “all the stakeholders including voters took an active part” in conducting it.

The SEC visited the polling stations spread across Wavoora belt in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

While talking to the media on the sidelines of the visit, Sharma said that the poll turnout for the maiden DDC polls has been a “major success”. He said the polls were conducted as per norms while all the safety measures in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic were ensured across J&K.

The election commission, Sharma said, had put in place all the efforts to ensure fair polling across the J&K.

He said that the voter turnout in the first seven phases of maiden DDC elections was “quite satisfactory and it shows the interest of the people of Kashmir in democracy”.

The SEC also said that the active participation of government, political parties, and independent candidates have made this election successful across the Kashmir valley.

Sharma said they were monitoring the election very keenly and all the arrangements in view of the prevailing pandemic were ensured across Jammu and Kashmir with the availability of all safety gears including sanitizers, masks, and thermometers.

He further said that the safety of officials and voters was ensured at all the polling stations spread across Jammu and Kashmir.

To a query about the timing of the polling from 07:00 am to 02:00 pm, the SEC said that the DDC election “has been a success but everything is done under proper norms applicable pan-India and the safety and security of polling staff and to ensure their safe return including the safety of voters was also to be ensured”.

“We’ve received feedback about the poll timing but some of the areas in J&K are vulnerable,” Sharma said. (KNO)

