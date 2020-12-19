JK Govt bars employees from going on study leave without due approval

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has barred its employees from going on study leave until it is approved by a competent authority. And no employee will be allowed to pursue any course which is not helpful in delivering service from the point of view of public interest.

This order has come after many upper-rung employees went on study leave when it was still going through the process of approval. It also created management issues for the government due to key officials missing from duty.

“It has been observed that officials of various departments proceed on study leave for pursuing higher studies in institutes within the country and even abroad, pending approval of a competent authority, as a consequence of which these cases are placed for approval before authorities on a post facto basis,” reads the Government Order.

“The Lieutenant Governor has desired that in future no government employee shall proceed to leave without prior permission of the competent authority,” it reads.

In the years 2017 and 2018, the government had issued the same order. However, there was no adherence to it, which is why the same instruction has been issued again. It was the same period during which Shah Faesal also went to the US to study.

“Study leave shall not be granted unless it is certified by the authority competent to grant the leave that the proposed course of study or training shall be of definite advantage from the point of view of the public interest,” the order adds.

The government has impressed upon administrative secretaries that study leave cases are forwarded to the general administrative department (GAD) in advance, so that the same are decided within the stipulated time frame. No officer shall be allowed to proceed on leave without prior permission of the GAD, the order says.

Admin secretaries of the department whose officer intends to go on leave have been asked to forward these leave applications to the finance department as well.

JK is already facing a shortage of officers. Various departments are managed by giving additional charge to the existing pool of employees. Unauthorised absence from duty adds to the problems faced by people due to delay in government services.

