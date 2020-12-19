Inter-state gang involved in selling stolen vehicles arrested by police in Awantipora

SRINAGAR: Police in Awantipora have busted a gang involved in selling stolen vehicles. Three accused persons involved in the commission of crime have been arrested and stolen vehicles also recovered from their possession.

Awantipora Police received information that some persons are luring customers by selling vehicles at quite cheaper rates than actual price. Preliminary investigation revealed that some persons in Awantipora area are involved in selling stolen vehicles to the customers at cheaper rates after receiving the stolen vehicles from other states of the country. They have been identified as Mohammad Shafi Dar son of Gh. Mohammad resident of Lethpora, Shameem Ahmad Bhat son of Mohammad Rajab Bhat resident of Lethpora and Abdul Rashid Bhat son of Ghulam Mohi ud Din resident of Lelhar Kakpora. They have been arrested and shifted to Police Station Awantipora where they remain in custody. Three stolen vehicles have also been recovered from their possession.

Accordingly, case vide FIR No. 188/2020 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Awantipora. Further investigation into the matter is in progress and more arrests/recoveries are expected.

As per investigation, the modus operandi of the accused persons was to lift vehicles then put fake number plate on the stolen vehicles which normally exists on the same type of vehicle with some genuine person to make lifted vehicles similar to registered genuine vehicle, so as to misguide the law enforcing agencies as well as the general public.

General public is requested not to buy any suspicious vehicle from any unauthorized dealers/persons and buy vehicles only after proper verification from the Police and concerned RTOs.

