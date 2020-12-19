India ‘plans to attempt surgical strikes’ in our territory: Pak

Srinagar: Pakistan on Friday alleged India’s “plans to attempt surgical strikes” against it.

Moeed W Yusuf Special Assistant to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning quoted on Twitter the country’s Foreign Minister, Shah Mehmood Qureshi making the allegations against India.

Qureshi, as per Moeed, said at a press conference in the UAE that the country had “very specific and reliable intelligence of India’s plans to attempt surgical strikes against Pakistan”.

“We know that India is deeply unnerved because its acts of aggression against Pakistan through state sponsored terrorism and blatant disinformation based propaganda have been exposed,” wrote Moeed.

He said that India’s “desperation has reached absurd levels if they think they can strike a united and proud nation that is a nuclear power”.

Moeed said they had “informed the world that we know exactly what India wants to do. We also know that some capitals were already aware”.

“We remind the world that peace is a collective responsibility. The world must prevent India from destabilizing the region in its attempt to divert attention from its domestic troubles, ” he said adding “Let there be no doubt that Pakistan stands for peace but if provoked, our armed forces are fully prepared to thwart any aggression on our homeland and teach our enemy the lesson they deserve”.

