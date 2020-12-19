DGP reviews security situation in north Kashmir

Jammu: Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Friday reviewed the security scenario in three districts of north Kashmir including Kupwara, Handwara and Baramulla.

Reviewing the security arrangements put in place by different security agencies for the 8th phase of District Development Council (DDC) and by-elections for Panchayat and Urban Local Bodies (ULB), he insisted for strict and elaborate security arrangements around the polling booths for peaceful conduct of final phase of polling.

Singh stressed upon the officers to ensure high alertness, especially in the border areas to check any infiltration attempt. He said that subversive elements are attempting to create disturbance here and stressed upon the officers to remain extra vigilant and alert. He appreciated officers and officials of JK Police and other security forces for tireless efforts during the past seven phases that ensured incident-free elections, so far.

During the meetings, Singh sought detailed briefing from the police officers and other security agencies with regard to security and deployment of personnel in their respective jurisdictions. He directed conducting checks to identify suspicious movements in their respective jurisdictions.

“The DGP said that safety and security of people is our prime responsibility and every effort of the militant groups to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere of JK would be neutralized firmly,” an official handout said.

He stressed upon the officers to maintain close coordination within their ranks and strengthen relations with the people to achieve better results.

The DGP commended the police and security forces for their successes against militants and their sympathisers during the year. “He said that because of the hard work put in by all not only a number of commanders were neutralized but various militant modules were also busted. He said that with the help of parents a number of youth left the path of militancy and joined back to their families,” it said.

