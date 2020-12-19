Advocate Babar Qadri murder case: Families of two arrested persons hold protest, say they are innocent

SRINAGAR: The family members of the three persons from Srinagar who have been arrested by that police in connection with the killing Advocate Babar Qadri on Friday held a protest demonstration here, demanding the proper investigation into the case maintaining that the persons arrested by police are innocent.

The family members of these arrested persons assembled here in press enclave , holding placards and banners in their hands which read ” We want Justice”, ” Zahid is innocent” and ” Justice delayed is justice denied”.

Police earlier claimed to have arrested three persons from Srinagar in connection with the murder of Advocate Babar Qadri, with two more arrested from Central jail recently. They persons arrested earlier include have been identified as Asif Ahmad Bhat of Rehmania Colony Srinagar, Shahid Ahmad Mir of Khanyar Srinagar and Zahid Khan, a resident of Nowhatta Srinagar.

The family members said they are innocents. They are not in any way involved into the killing of the Advocate Babar Qadri.

Imtiyaz Ahmad, one close relative of one of the accused Shahid Ahmad Mir from Khanyar said that Shahid is innocent, who have been arrested by the police on 27th September from the Nowpora Dalgate area.

Ahmad said after we came to know about that news from the social media that Shahid name his included in the case and we got shocked.

Sister of another accused Zahid Ahmad Khan from Nowhatta said that on 28th September 2020, a police official from the Nowhatta police station has come to our home and have asked us to send Zahid to the police station.

“We brought Zahid to the police station. He was taken by the police station Lalbazaar , thereafter taken to SP office. After that we have tried to meet him in the SP office but we were not allowed meet him due to investigations purpose,” She said.

“When late Babar Qadri was killed, he was present at his shop at Khanyar. The CCTV camera are proof that Zahid was present at his shop at Khanyar,” She said

“We were not allowed to meet him. After 45 days we see him when police presented him before the court,” she said added seeking proper investigations and realise of innocents.

