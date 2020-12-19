8.93 percent voting till 9 am in 8th phase of J&K DDC polls

Srinagar: The eighth phase of maiden DDC election in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday has recorded a turnout of 8.93 percent till 9 am this morning, State Election Commissioner, K K Sharma said.
Kashmir division has recorded 5.54 percent turnout while as in Jammu division, 12.43 percent votes have been cast till 9 am, official data shared by Sharma on Twitter, read.
A total of 6,31,058 electors comprising 3,27,470 male electors and 3,03,588 female counterparts are registered for voting in the eighth phase of DDC election today.
These are spread across 28 constituencies- 13 in Kashmir division and 15 in Jammu.
