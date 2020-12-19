301 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, three more deaths

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday reported 301 new COVID-19 cases taking the overall tally to 1,18,006.
Out of the total cases, 1,12,093 have recovered so far. A total of 1,837 patients have died leaving a total of 4,076 active cases as on date, the government’s media bulletin reads.
Of the cases reported today, 136 were reported in Kashmir while Jammu division reported 165 infections.

